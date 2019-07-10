BREAKING NEWS

Bankos, Wind Gap advance in NorCo legion baseball playoffs

Posted: Jul 09, 2019 10:56 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:27 PM EDT

Both Bankos and Wind Gap completed the series sweep with wins on Tuesday evening as the teams won their first round match-ups and advance to the second round of the NorCo legion baseball playoffs.

Bankos won 4-1 on Tuesday to advance to face Northampton in the next round. Northampton had a bye in the first round.

Wind Gap downed Freemansburg 6-2 to move on to play the Wanderers in the second round. They had a bye in the first round. Wind Gap won Tuesday's contest by scoring six runs on five hits.

Click here to view the complete bracket.

