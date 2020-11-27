Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley bested the team of Steph Curry and Peyton Manning in the third edition of Capital One's "The Match: Champions For Change." Friday's battle took place at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.
The duo of Mickelson and Barkley lost the first hole, but won the next four holes and never looked back on their way to victory. They secured the match with a 4 & 3 final score.
Mickelson and Barkley never led by less than three holes during the competition.
Throughout the charity event funds were raised for HBCUs across the U.S. as well as meals for Feeding America.