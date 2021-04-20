READING, Pa. - FirstEnergy Stadium is set to host a series of local high school baseball games in the coming weeks in addition to several Berks County playoff games.
Hosting the games at the home of the Reading Fightin Phils allows for all fans to attend with a limit of 5,000 with the venue's capacity being 10,000.
Below is the schedule of games that are set to take place in Baseballtown this season:
Regular Season
Fri, April 23 – Quakertown vs Pennridge Varsity and JV Doubleheader (4:30PM start) Sat, April 24 – Wilson Southern vs. Wilson West 7th Grade (10AM), Wilson Southern vs. Wilson West 8th Grade (12:15PM), Wilson JV 2 vs. Octorara JV (3PM)
Mon, April 26 –Muhlenberg vs Governor Mifflin (6PM)
Tues, April 27 – Oley vs Hamburg High School (6PM)
Wed, April 28 – Wilson vs Governor Mifflin JV (4:15PM) & Varsity Doubleheader (7:00PM) sponsored by Golden Oaks Landscaping
Thurs, April 29 – Spring Ford vs Perkiomen Valley Varsity (6PM)
Fri, April 30 – Exeter vs Muhlenberg JV & Varsity Doubleheader (4:15PM start)
Mon, May 10 – Wyomissing vs Berks Catholic Doubleheader (4:15PM start)
Berks County Playoffs
Thurs, May 13 – High School Quarterfinals, Games 1 & 2
Mon, May 17 – High School Semi-finals
Wed, May 19 – High School Championship