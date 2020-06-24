READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils will be hosting the Senior Classic at First Energy Stadium on July 13th for all the Berks county senior baseball players who missed out on their final season.
The Senior Classic will be the first games of baseball to be played in the park since everything shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is travel baseball planned to be played at the park as well later in the Summer.
General Manager Scott Hunsicker is looking at this classic as the "kickoff" to the Baseballtown Charities Senior Showcase.