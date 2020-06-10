READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phillies are set to host "Party with a Purpose" at First Energy Stadium on Thursday evening. This event marking the first time Baseballtown will be open to the public since the "shelter in place" orders were issued.
The R-Phils event is a family friendly party with food and drinks for all ages, live music, and having a catch on the field.
Proceeds for this event will benefit the Berks County Quarantine Open Mic. Tickets for the event must be pre-purchased to ensure occupancy guidelines are being met.