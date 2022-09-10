READING, Pa. - Reading has seen some of the best pitching prospects in the Philadelphia Phillies organization come through baseballtown the second half of the season.
Two of those prospects, Mick Abel and Andrew Painter having hit the diamond in Baseballtown.
Abel has pitched across two level so play in 2022, with a combined ERA of 3.19 between Clearwater and Reading. For Painter, he has seen three different levels of competition, with a combined 1.24 ERA.
Both pitchers not caught up in looking ahead, they're living in the moment and working on getting better every day at the double-A level.
<Marcinek>
The Phillies top pitching prospects are imposing images on the Mound. Mick Abel, standing 6'5, Andrew Painter 6'7...
Both Right Handers have dominated this season -A shared pitching Philosophy can be summed up with one simple word......
<Mick Abel>
Attack, attack, attack. Like I know my stuff is probably going to beat every guy in the lineup - So gotta have that mentality thats happen
<Andrew Painter>
You get in trouble when you kind of let off the gas a little bit. So the whole time, no matter what the score is, the situation, its going out there pitch one, go right at the guy.
<Abel>
Gotta be dialed, this is how it needs to be every time. it cant be focused this week, not as focused the next week.
<Marcinek>
Abel is the reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the week...Across two levels this season he has a 3.91 ERA, and 121 Strikeouts in 99 Innings....His latest gem - about mental focus....
<Painter>
In clearwater I was throwing more pitches, because I was walking more guys So I wasnt working as deep in games.So number wise Ive been trying to limit that, and its helped a lot going deeper in games.
<Marcinek>
Painter is pitching at his 3rd level of the season - a suberb 1.24 ERA this season with 141 K's in 94.2-Thirds innings - A staggering line for the 19-year old....He's not focused on his numbers beyond what areas he can improve.
<Marcinek>
The Pair of former first rounders have shot up prospect rankings and whispers of their promotion has grown to a roar - not a matter of it, but when the right handers will be in Citizens bank park - The Duo keeping perspective on the situation...
<Abel>
Blinders is the best way of putting it. Were at this level, im at this level and its the only focus.
You cant block it out obviously, its going to get to you, its fun to look at but, you cant let it get to your head.