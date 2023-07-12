ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The annual 'Bash at the Beach' is set to takeover the courts at Cedar Beach this week and weekend. A varsity and junior varsity competition spread across four days.
The event features two brackets, a 24 team varsity tournament and a 14 team JV tournament.
A Summer tradition at Cedar Beach, this tournament typically gives the viewers a glimpse into what the upcoming regular might hold with title contenders. In recent seasons we have season Bash at the Beach winners go on to win a title or more in the regular season.
Director Glen Klein talks about the springboard affect this event can have, "Everyone always says, 'Oh, it's only summer.' But then, every year, the guy who won our summer league, wins the East Penn League. The guy who won our tournament, won the state championship or the district championship."
The 2023 tournament may not be any different from years past, "So, it stays the course. Whoever wins this, whoever the runner-up is in the big and small division winds up doing something in districts or in their league."
Games begin on Thursday with the championship rounds set for Sunday evening.