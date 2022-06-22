ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 2022 Bash at the Beach, one of the marquee Summer basketball tournaments at Cedar Beach. The tournament getting underway Thursday.
This year, the tournament field looking a bit smaller than usual, but that will be to benefit of teams come Sunday.
More and more AAU teams giving kids the option to play all Summer. This leaving fewer full teams to join the fray in the local tournament. Even with less teams, the competition will still be high.
The benefit on Championship Sunday being a team going from the consolation bracket to the finals, will need to do so in less games, giving them more rest between games.