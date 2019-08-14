Sports

Bats roll to 7-3 win over Pigs

By:

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 11:01 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:01 PM EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisvlle Bats defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7-3 on Tuesday night. The Pigs (56-62) did have opportunities in the contest, but went 2-13 with runners in scoring position. The team left 13 players on base in the loss.

The IronPigs took a 1-0 lead in the third inning via an RBI single by Austin Listi, but that advantage was short lived as the Bats went up 2-1 with a two-run double. The hosts extended their lead to 5-1 in the fourth inning and then cruised from there.

Jerad Eickhoff suffered the loss as he was making another rehab start with the Pigs.

The two teams are slated to play on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

