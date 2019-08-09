Sports

Bats score six unanswered runs to beat IronPigs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Louisville Bats avoided getting swept by scoring six unanswered runs in the sixth inning to earn a 6-1 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park. In the loss, Maikel Franco made his debut with the Pigs this year after being optioned to Triple-A. He went 0-4 with a walk.

Enyel De Los Santos started the game and soared out of the game for Lehigh Valley. He retired 12 of the first 16 batters he faced and was pitching with the lead after Nick Williams hit a solo home run in the opening frame.

Then in the sixth, De Los Santos got into trouble. Louisville sent 10 batters to the plate that inning and scored six runs that were plenty for them to avoid getting swept.

The IronPigs remain at home and start a weekend series with the Charlotte Knights on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

