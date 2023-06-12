The PIAA semifinals in lacrosse and boy's volleyball are set for Tuesday. The Parkland boy's volleyball team are one of two viewing area squads, along with Exeter Township in Class 2A, that are just one win away from reaching the state volleyball championship.
They are both in action, back-to-back, on Tuesday evening at Manheim Township. The Eagles will square off against Lower Dauphin in a rematch of the District 3 championship game in one semifinal and for the Trojans, it's a date with Cumberland Valley - a powerhouse out of District 3.
The Parkland-CV match is a battle of the unbeatens. The Trojans are not backing down and are charged up following their quarterfinal round win over Upper Dublin.
"We have this mindset of, if we are here, we might as well win it all," said senior Chase Robbins. "I think we're all very excited for the future games and we're gonna cook."