SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin started the 2019 season with an 0-3 record, but those losses were to some of the best teams in the district. The team currently is 1-3 heading into Saturday's clash against Reading High.

The Red Knights are undefeated.

The Mustangs started last season 0-3 as well and then won the next six straight games. The team is taking their tough, early losses as a building block that bettered them heading into the weeks ahead.