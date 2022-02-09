BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The PIAA Championship duals begin this week, the best of the best from all around Pennsylvania, meeting at the Giant Center in Hershey.
One of the best in the state at their classification, Notre Dame Green Pond begins their march towards PIAA gold on Thursday. The Crusaders taking on Corry High School out of District X.
After a grueling regular season, league and District duals, the Crusaders are confident heading into the state tournament. This is a battle tested group who's ready to bring home the gold.