BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson to resign - more >>

Sports

Baysox beat R-Phils

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 11:24 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:24 PM EDT

Baysox beat R-Phils

READING, Pa. - The Bowie Baysox defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 3-1 on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss delayed the Fightins' clinching a playoff spot for at least another day.

The Baysox pushed two runs across in the eighth inning to help secure the victory. 

Reading's lone run was the first score of the game as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning in Baseballtown. Darick Hall hit an RBI single which scored Alec Bohm.

Reading managed just four hits in the loss.

The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Hoskins muffs easy catch in 9th, Phils fall to Pirates 5-4
Associated Press

Hoskins muffs easy catch in 9th, Phils fall to Pirates 5-4

Baysox beat R-Phils

Baysox beat R-Phils

Pigs edge Mets, 5-3

Pigs edge Mets, 5-3

Mules have high hopes after last year's success

Mules have high hopes after last year's success

Lafayette football looks to break through this year

Lafayette football looks to break through this year

Wilson soccer ready for 2019 season after vacating title

Wilson soccer ready for 2019 season after vacating title

Conrad Weiser girls' soccer expects big season

Conrad Weiser girls' soccer expects big season

Moravian Academy looks to repeat as district champs

Moravian Academy looks to repeat as district champs

Race car driver Jessi Combs dies while trying to beat record
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

New Race car driver Jessi Combs dies while trying to beat record

Minor league baseball pitcher's family killed in triple homicide

Minor league baseball pitcher's family killed in triple homicide