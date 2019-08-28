Baysox beat R-Phils

READING, Pa. - The Bowie Baysox defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 3-1 on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss delayed the Fightins' clinching a playoff spot for at least another day.

The Baysox pushed two runs across in the eighth inning to help secure the victory.

Reading's lone run was the first score of the game as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning in Baseballtown. Darick Hall hit an RBI single which scored Alec Bohm.

Reading managed just four hits in the loss.

The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.