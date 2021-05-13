BOWIE, Md. - The Bowie Baysox defeated the Reading Fightins 9-3 on Thursday night. The loss dropped the R-Phils to 2-7 this year.
Bowie jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the opening frame and built a 4-0 advantage after two innings of play. The Baysox's offense was efficient as it scored nine runs on 10 hits in the home win.
Reading cut the deficit to 4-3 after the fourth frame, but Bowie's offense came alive again in the closing innings to score twice in the sixth, once in the seventh, and two more times in the eighth.
Reading's Kyle Glogoski made his first Double-A start and gave up four runs on five hits during his 2.1 innings of work.
The two teams are slated to face off on Friday at 7:05 p.m.