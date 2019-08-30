Baysox blast Fightins

READING, Pa. - The Bowie Baysox dominated the Reading Fightin Phils in a 17-2 rout on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Reading managed just four hits and had as many errors as runs scored in the contest.

After the Baysox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning, the Fightins responded in the bottom of that frame with two runs to cut the deficit in half. Josh Stepehen smacked a two-run home run that scored also Darick Hall.

From there, however, it was all Baysox. The visitors plated at least one run in every innings, except two, and totaled 23 hits in the victory. David Parkinson suffered the loss as he gave up eight runs, all earned, in 3 2/3 innings of work.

The R-Phils now visit the Trenton Thunder for a four-game weekend series to close out the regular season. Those two teams are set to play in the first round of the playoffs as well.