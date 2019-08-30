Sports

Baysox blast Fightins

Reading falls 17-2

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 11:15 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 11:15 PM EDT

Baysox blast Fightins

READING, Pa. - The Bowie Baysox dominated the Reading Fightin Phils in a 17-2 rout on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Reading managed just four hits and had as many errors as runs scored in the contest.

After the Baysox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning, the Fightins responded in the bottom of that frame with two runs to cut the deficit in half. Josh Stepehen smacked a two-run home run that scored also Darick Hall.

From there, however, it was all Baysox. The visitors plated at least one run in every innings, except two, and totaled 23 hits in the victory.  David Parkinson suffered the loss as he gave up eight runs, all earned, in 3 2/3 innings of work.

The R-Phils now visit the Trenton Thunder for a four-game weekend series to close out the regular season. Those two teams are set to play in the first round of the playoffs as well.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Northwestern, NL pick up wins to start Week 1

Northwestern, NL pick up wins to start Week 1

Bertolet kicks 2 FGs, misses 3 in Jets' 6-0 win over Eagles
69 News

Bertolet kicks 2 FGs, misses 3 in Jets' 6-0 win over Eagles

Lloyd, US women ease past Portugal in front of record crowd
Associated Press

Lloyd, US women ease past Portugal in front of record crowd

Baysox blast Fightins

Baysox blast Fightins

Mets defeats IronPigs, 2-0

Mets defeats IronPigs, 2-0

Royals ink first goalie for 2019-20 campaign

Royals ink first goalie for 2019-20 campaign

Emmaus, Nazareth prep for exciting Week 1 showdown

Emmaus, Nazareth prep for exciting Week 1 showdown

Berks Catholic battles Central Dauphin on Friday

Berks Catholic battles Central Dauphin on Friday

Berks Catholic field hockey doesn't plan to step back

Berks Catholic field hockey doesn't plan to step back

Experienced Spartans primed for big fall

Experienced Spartans primed for big fall