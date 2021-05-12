BOWIE, Md. - The Reading Fightin Phils were looking to bounce back in game two against Bowie, but the host Baysox had different ideas. The Fightins fall in game two, 9-0.
The Baysox would put four runs on the board in the fourth inning, both teams held scoreless through the first three innings. Next inning, the Baysox Adley Rutschman, one of baseballs top prospects, hits a solo shot to make it 5-0 in the bottom half of the fifth.
Rutschman's home run was one of three for the Baysox in the fifth inning. All of Bowie's nine runs were scored within the fourth and fifth innings.
Both teams continue their series tomorrow night, first pitch at 6:35 PM.
Bottom of the 4th, Its 3-0...BOWIE'S ZACH JARRETT ripes an RBI Triple to Right....Bay Sox score 4 in the frame - BOWIE up 4-0
Bottom 5, Back at it...One of the Top Prospects in baseball...BOWIE's ADLEY RUTSCHMAN rips a SOLO homer to right center...Makes it 5-0
Later in the Frame JAYLEN FERGUSON hits a 2-RUN Bomb - Makes it 7-0 - Baysox would hit a 3rd homer in the inning
Final Bowie wins 9-0