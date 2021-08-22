READING, Pa. - Reading only managed to score two runs combined in their Saturday doubleheader, falling to Bowie in both games.
Game one, the Baysox scored three runs in the fourth and two in the seventh for the 5-1 win. The Fightins lone run came in the fourth inning on a Jhailyn Ortiz home run, one of only three hits for the Fightins.
In game two, the Fightins struck first with a Bryson Stott RBI double in the first. Bowie would then go on to tie things up in the second, and add three more runs in the fifth for the 4-1 win.
Reading will look to end the series with a win on Sunday.