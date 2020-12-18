READING, Pa. - For the Berks Catholic football program it isn't all about how they do out on the field. The Saints also value what they accomplish together off the field as well.
After the 2020 season concluded the team knew they wanted to honor their late teammate Anthony Myers on the anniversary of his death. BC senior Mark McFadden chose a toy drive for his team to host to benefit Safe Berks and Mary's Shelter.
The Saints did it in honor of Myers, who was a giving person, and they wanted to remember him. He continues to inspire his teammates and will for years to come.