The BCIAA announced new start dates for the fall 2020 sports season. The beginning of the seasons were pushed back when the PIAA announced a two-week delay in the official beginning of the fall sports season.
The new official start date for fall sports is August 24, which is when BCIAA officials slated the golf, tennis and cross country seasons will begin.
BCIAA football teams will hold their first heat acclimatization practices on August 31. League officials hope to hold first football games the weekend of September 18.
September 4 is scheduled to be opening day for soccer, field hockey, volleyball, and cheerleading.
League games will take priority in scheduling this fall, but schools are able to pursue non-league contests if they have open dates.