The BCIAA baseball tournament field is set for the upcoming league playoffs. The eight team tournament will begin play on Thursday night.
Wilson earned the top spot in the tournament, drawing Twin Valley in their quarterfinal matchup. Governor Mifflin comes in as the two-seed, having only lost to the Bulldogs in league play, the Mustangs will take on Brandywine Heights.
The middle seeded matchups see Oley Valley and Exeter in the four and five matchup, and Muhlenberg taking on Wyomissing in the three and six game.
FirstEnergy Stadium will host two quarterfinal games, the semifinals and finals. Owls Field will be the other host site for the quarterfinals. The full brackets and updates can be seen on the BCIAA's site.