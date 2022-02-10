The fields are set following Thursday nights meeting, and the BCIAA boys and girls basketball tournaments are ready for tip-off.
Some seeding issues to be discussed to help settle the field in the boys tournament. Reading and Berks Catholic grabbing the top two spots in the field.
In the girls tournament, Berks Catholic and Schuylkill Valley earned the top two spots in the bracket.
All top seeds will host the opening round games, with everyone's eyes set towards Santander Arena. The girls tournament tips off on Saturday, the boys beginning Monday.