READING, Pa. - Berks title runs will get one step closer, and end in Santander Arena on Wednesday night as the BCIAA boys basketball tournament continues.
The defending champion Red Knights from Reading face a tall task against Wilson West Lawn. Reading only has one senior on the team, but they're looking to put the "young team" talk behind them.
Wilson aims to keep it business as usual for their season, having already taken down Reading by double digits twice this season. The Bulldogs aren't taking the Red Knights lightly heading into their semifinal showdown.
Wyomissing, the only small school remaining in the tournament, is ready for their shot at a county title. The Spartans will take on Governor Mifflin as the six and seven seeds battle a spot in the title game.