Fresh off the Reading Boys and Wyomissing Girls lifting Berks County titles, the BCIAA coaches have announced the 2022-23 All-Berks Basketball Teams.
All-Berks boys basketball team
Player of the year: Ruben Rodriguez, Reading High.
Coach of the year: Matt Ashcroft, Exeter.
Ruben Rodriguez, Reading High
Anthony Caccese, Exeter
Myles Grey, Reading High
Jake Karnish, Fleetwood
Ryan Koch, Berks Catholic
Zyion Paschall, Exeter
Aris Rodriguez, Reading High
All-Berks girls basketball team
Player of the year: Amaya Stewart, Wyomissing
Coach of the year: Aaron Anders, Wyomissing
Amaya Stewart, Wyomissing
Ashanti Chapman, Reading High
Caraline Herb, Berks Catholic
Alexis Hess, Fleetwood
Laila Jones, Wilson
Grace Reedy, Exeter
Morgan Snyder, Oley Valley