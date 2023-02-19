HS hoops

Fresh off the Reading Boys and Wyomissing Girls lifting Berks County titles, the BCIAA coaches have announced the 2022-23 All-Berks Basketball Teams.

All-Berks boys basketball team

Player of the year: Ruben Rodriguez, Reading High.

Coach of the year: Matt Ashcroft, Exeter.

Ruben Rodriguez, Reading High

Anthony Caccese, Exeter

Myles Grey, Reading High

Jake Karnish, Fleetwood

Ryan Koch, Berks Catholic

Zyion Paschall, Exeter

Aris Rodriguez, Reading High

All-Berks girls basketball team

Player of the year: Amaya Stewart, Wyomissing

Coach of the year: Aaron Anders, Wyomissing

Amaya Stewart, Wyomissing

Ashanti Chapman, Reading High

Caraline Herb, Berks Catholic

Alexis Hess, Fleetwood

Laila Jones, Wilson

Grace Reedy, Exeter

Morgan Snyder, Oley Valley