Due to inclement weather, the BCIAA, Colonial League and East Penn Conference have announced some changes to the baseball and softball tournaments.
The BCIAA baseball semifinals will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium as part of a doubleheader. No. 8 Oley Valley will square off against No. 5 Wilson at 4:15 p.m. followed by No. 3 Exeter versus No. 2 Muhlenberg.
The Colonial League has pushed back both semifinal games one day. No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 2 Saucon Valley will play at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Easton Area HS the other half of the bracket involving No. 5 Northwestern and No. 1 Southern Lehigh will be played at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at LCCC.
In the EPC, the baseball semifinal doubleheader will be moved to Tuesday at DeSales University. No. 3 Emmaus will face No. 2 Parkland at 4 p.m. and No. 5 Nazareth takes on top-seeded Liberty at 7 p.m.
The EPC girls softball semifinals are also pushed back one day to a Tuesday doubleheader at Parkland. No. 3 Emmaus will open with No. 2 Parkland at 4 p.m. followed by No. 4 Bethlehem Catholic against No. 1 Northampton at 6 p.m.