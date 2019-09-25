BCIAA Golf champions were crowned this week for teams and individuals

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. - The BCIAA boys and girls Golf Championships have been going on at Blackwood Golf Course and Willow Hollow Golf Course during the week.

The results of the team and individual championships can be seen below:

BCIAA Team Golf Championship - Blackwood Golf Course

1. Berks Catholic (316)

2. Wilson (336)

3. Wyomissing (351)

4. Daniel Boone (362)

5. Conrad Weiser (363)

BCIAA Boys Individual Golf Championship - Blackwood Golf Course

1. Tyler Kipp, Muhlenberg

2. Colton Yenser, Daniel Boone

3. Elijah Ruppert, Brandywine Heights

4.Michael Fioravante, Berks Catholic

5. Henry Pilliod, Berks Catholic​

BCIAA Girls Individual Golf Championship - Willow Hollow Golf Course

1. Megan Ruffing, Wilson (80)

2. Peyton Kraras, Wilson (85)

3. Madison Ziska, Schuylkill Valley (99)

4. Kayla O'Doherty, Twin Valley (103)

5. Claire Hill, Wilson (103)

6. Olivia Burris, Conrad Weiser (104)