LEESPORT, Pa. - The 2020 BCIAA cross country championships were held on Tuesday afternoon at Schuylkill Valley.
In the boys' competition, Twin Valley's Noah Taylor took gold. The Raiders had five runners finish in the top-10, which earned them the boys' team title.
Caryn Rippey of Wilson won the girls' race. Wilson grabbed the girls' team title.
Here are the top-20 finishers in the boys' race:
1 Noah Taylor, Sr 16:33 5:20 Twin Valley
2 Luke Seymour, Jr 16:44 5:24 Schuylkill Valley
3 Alex Holbrook, Jr 17:07 5:31 Exeter Twp
4 Mitchell Brett, Sr 17:09 5:32 Kutztown Area
5 Anthony Engle, So 17:10 5:32 Twin Valley
6 Owen Doyle, Sr 17:12 5:33 Wyomissing Area
7 Ben Meister, So 17:16 5:34 Twin Valley
8 Iain Taylor, Sr 17:23 5:36 Twin Valley
9 Cody Schabener, Jr 17:25 5:37 Exeter Twp
10 Nolan Meincke, Sr 17:30 5:39 Twin Valley
11 Cade McLaughlin, Sr 17:32 5:39 Berks Catholic
12 Jack Sahaida, So 17:34 5:40 Exeter Twp
13 Will Troy, So 17:35 5:40 Governor Mifflin
14 Luke Gehringer, Jr 17:36 5:41 Daniel Boone
15 Jay Thompson, Sr 17:50 5:45 Conrad Weiser
16 Cory Miller, Jr 17:53 5:46 Daniel Boone
17 Nate Diaz, So 17:54 5:46 Wilson
18 Clayton Hickey, So 17:55 5:46 Governor Mifflin
19 Jacob Fortna, Jr 17:55 5:47 Fleetwood Area
20 Ben Madison, Jr 18:00 5:48 Conrad Weiser
Below is the top-20 finishers in the girls' race:
1 Caryn Rippey, So 5:30 11:36 18:25 5:56 Wilson
2 Grace Kuhn, Sr 5:48 12:02 19:05 6:09 Wyomissing Area
3 Kaitlyn Highduch, Fr 5:48 12:17 19:18 6:13 Governor Mifflin
4 Katie Dallas, So 5:49 12:24 19:37 6:19 Wilson
5 Erika Moriarty, Sr 5:55 12:36 19:41 6:21 Kutztown Area
6 Addie Cohen, Fr 6:07 12:55 20:09 6:30 Wyomissing Area
7 Gabby Keith, Fr 5:58 12:51 20:10 6:30 Exeter Twp
8 Emily Gauker, Fr 5:56 12:42 20:12 6:31 Governor Mifflin
9 Kate Ryan, So 6:03 12:59 20:19 6:33 Exeter Twp
10 Ava Lottig, Jr 6:06 13:06 20:21 6:34 Oley Valley
11 Laura Posh, So 6:00 12:56 20:33 6:37 Twin Valley
12 Kira Marr, Jr 6:17 13:15 20:42 6:41 Exeter Twp
13 Anna Posh, Sr 6:17 13:27 20:54 6:44 Twin Valley
14 Natalee Kryman, Fr 6:14 13:22 20:57 6:45 Daniel Boone
15 Rachael Smith, Jr 6:18 13:20 20:58 6:46 Exeter Twp
16 Bella Auchenbach, Jr 6:18 13:20 21:03 6:47 Conrad Weiser
17 Emily Foight, So 6:20 13:29 21:06 6:48 Wilson
18 Ashley Benoit, Sr 6:12 13:22 21:06 6:48 Daniel Boone
19 Mackenzie Langdon, Fr 6:13 13:21 21:07 6:49 Berks Catholic
20 Sami Eisenhofer, Fr 6:15 13:26 21:07 6:49 Wilson