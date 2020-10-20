LEESPORT, Pa. - The 2020 BCIAA cross country championships were held on Tuesday afternoon at Schuylkill Valley.

In the boys' competition, Twin Valley's Noah Taylor took gold. The Raiders had five runners finish in the top-10, which earned them the boys' team title.

Caryn Rippey of Wilson won the girls' race. Wilson grabbed the girls' team title.

Here are the top-20 finishers in the boys' race:

1 Noah Taylor, Sr 16:33 5:20 Twin Valley

2 Luke Seymour, Jr 16:44 5:24 Schuylkill Valley

3 Alex Holbrook, Jr 17:07 5:31 Exeter Twp

4 Mitchell Brett, Sr 17:09 5:32 Kutztown Area

5 Anthony Engle, So 17:10 5:32 Twin Valley

6 Owen Doyle, Sr 17:12 5:33 Wyomissing Area

7 Ben Meister, So 17:16 5:34 Twin Valley

8 Iain Taylor, Sr 17:23 5:36 Twin Valley

9 Cody Schabener, Jr 17:25 5:37 Exeter Twp

10 Nolan Meincke, Sr 17:30 5:39 Twin Valley

11 Cade McLaughlin, Sr 17:32 5:39 Berks Catholic

12 Jack Sahaida, So 17:34 5:40 Exeter Twp

13 Will Troy, So 17:35 5:40 Governor Mifflin

14 Luke Gehringer, Jr 17:36 5:41 Daniel Boone

15 Jay Thompson, Sr 17:50 5:45 Conrad Weiser

16 Cory Miller, Jr 17:53 5:46 Daniel Boone

17 Nate Diaz, So 17:54 5:46 Wilson

18 Clayton Hickey, So 17:55 5:46 Governor Mifflin

19 Jacob Fortna, Jr 17:55 5:47 Fleetwood Area

20 Ben Madison, Jr 18:00 5:48 Conrad Weiser

Below is the top-20 finishers in the girls' race:

1 Caryn Rippey, So  5:30  11:36 18:25 5:56 Wilson

2 Grace Kuhn, Sr  5:48  12:02 19:05 6:09 Wyomissing Area

3 Kaitlyn Highduch, Fr  5:48  12:17 19:18 6:13 Governor Mifflin

4 Katie Dallas, So  5:49  12:24 19:37 6:19 Wilson

5 Erika Moriarty, Sr  5:55  12:36 19:41 6:21 Kutztown Area

6 Addie Cohen, Fr  6:07  12:55 20:09 6:30 Wyomissing Area

7 Gabby Keith, Fr  5:58  12:51 20:10 6:30 Exeter Twp

8 Emily Gauker, Fr  5:56  12:42 20:12 6:31 Governor Mifflin

9 Kate Ryan, So  6:03  12:59 20:19 6:33 Exeter Twp

10 Ava Lottig, Jr 6:06  13:06 20:21 6:34 Oley Valley

11 Laura Posh, So  6:00  12:56 20:33 6:37 Twin Valley

12 Kira Marr, Jr 6:17  13:15 20:42 6:41 Exeter Twp

13 Anna Posh, Sr 6:17  13:27 20:54 6:44 Twin Valley

14 Natalee Kryman, Fr 6:14  13:22 20:57 6:45 Daniel Boone

15 Rachael Smith, Jr 6:18  13:20 20:58 6:46 Exeter Twp

16 Bella Auchenbach, Jr  6:18  13:20 21:03 6:47 Conrad Weiser

17 Emily Foight, So 6:20  13:29 21:06 6:48 Wilson

18 Ashley Benoit, Sr 6:12  13:22 21:06 6:48 Daniel Boone

19 Mackenzie Langdon, Fr 6:13  13:21 21:07 6:49 Berks Catholic

20 Sami Eisenhofer, Fr 6:15  13:26 21:07 6:49 Wilson