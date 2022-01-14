READING, Pa. - The BCIAA individual wrestling championships kicking off on Friday night at the Geigle Complex.
The first and quarterfinal rounds taking place on day one of the tournament.
Several pins taking place to start things off at 113, 132, 152 and 189. Daniel Boone's, Jamie Harris and Kutztown's Ian Christianson among those getting pins to start their tournament.
With shifting going on all around the brackets in day one, Saturday will bring about an exciting semifinal and finals across all weight classes.