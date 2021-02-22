With snow blanketing the region on Monday, all BCIAA boys' and girls' playoff basketball games on Monday were postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, league officials announced. All sites and start times remain the same.
The rest of the tournament schedule remains unchanged. The semifinals are set for Wednesday and the championship contests are slated for Friday.
Below are the updated brackets for the boys' and girls' tournaments:
The Boys Basketball Quarterfinals have been postponed to Tuesday, 2.23. Sites and times remain the same for Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/XcPl4HQ6NO— BCIAASports (@BCIAASports) February 22, 2021
The Girls Basketball Quarterfinals have been postponed to Tuesday, 2/23. All sites and times remain the same for Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/gQ0iF8rqxL— BCIAASports (@BCIAASports) February 22, 2021