The Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association announced baseball, softball and volleyball All-Conference teams as well as major award winners today.
Tyler Minick of BCIAA Baseball Champion Governor Mifflin was recognized as Player of the Year and Mustangs coach Chris Hole was named Coach of the Year. Hamburg's Kylah Reading and Kutztown's Kevin Conrad were named Player and Coach of the Year, respectively.
Exeter Township swept the Volleyball awards with Chase Nugent earning Player of the Year honors and Matt Hadley receiving the Coach of the Year nod.
Here are the All-Conference teams as announced by the BCIAA:
Baseball All-Conference Team
Joe Crist, Senior, Brandywine Heights
Deven Sheerin, Senior, Exeter Township
Alex Kelsey, Junior, Exeter Township
Tyler Minick, Senior, Governor Mifflin
Bryce Detwiler, Sophomore, Governor Mifflin
Conner Licklider, Senior, Hamburg
Dalton Furst, Senior, Kutztown
Dalton Follweiler, Senior, Muhlenberg
Cameron Burr, Junior, Muhlenberg
Paul Petersen, Junior Oley, Valley
Matt VanOstenbridge, Junior, Wilson
Player of the Year: Tyler Minick, Governor Mifflin
Coach of the Year: Chris Hole, Governor Mifflin
Softball All-Conference Team
Giana Mirenda, Sophomore, Berks Catholic
Danielle Hayward, Junior, Berks Catholic
Allyssa Bortz, Sophomore, Brandywine Heights
Morgan Koehler, Sophomore, Fleetwood
Carly Angstadt, Senior, Governor Mifflin
Serenity Snyder, Junior, Governor Mifflin
Sophia Schmehl, Senior, Governor Mifflin
Kylah Reading, Junior, Hamburg
Brianna Bauscher, Sophomore, Kutztown
Taylor Lawrence, Junior, Tulpehocken
Kyla Lytle, Sophomore, Wyomissing
Player of the Year: Kylah Reading, Hamburg
Coach of the Year: Kevin Conrad, Kutztown
Volleyball All-Conference Team
Braydon Ambruster, Junior, Brandywine Heights
Chase Nugent, Junior, Exeter Township
Gaige Gabriel, Junior, Exeter Township
Aiden Young, Senior, Governor Mifflin
Tyler Knoop, Senior, Governor Mifflin
Nic Skaf, Senior, Wilson
Aiden Hunter, Senior, Wilson
Player of the Year: Chase Nugent, Exeter Township
Coach of the Year: Matt Hadley, Exeter Township