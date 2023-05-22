The Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association announced baseball, softball and volleyball All-Conference teams as well as major award winners today.

Tyler Minick of BCIAA Baseball Champion Governor Mifflin was recognized as Player of the Year and Mustangs coach Chris Hole was named Coach of the Year. Hamburg's Kylah Reading and Kutztown's Kevin Conrad were named Player and Coach of the Year, respectively.

Exeter Township swept the Volleyball awards with Chase Nugent earning Player of the Year honors and Matt Hadley receiving the Coach of the Year nod.

Here are the All-Conference teams as announced by the BCIAA:

Baseball All-Conference Team

Joe Crist, Senior, Brandywine Heights

Deven Sheerin, Senior, Exeter Township

Alex Kelsey, Junior, Exeter Township

Tyler Minick, Senior, Governor Mifflin

Bryce Detwiler, Sophomore, Governor Mifflin

Conner Licklider, Senior, Hamburg

Dalton Furst, Senior, Kutztown

Dalton Follweiler, Senior, Muhlenberg

Cameron Burr, Junior, Muhlenberg

Paul Petersen, Junior Oley, Valley

Matt VanOstenbridge, Junior, Wilson

Player of the Year: Tyler Minick, Governor Mifflin

Coach of the Year: Chris Hole, Governor Mifflin

Softball All-Conference Team

Giana Mirenda, Sophomore, Berks Catholic

Danielle Hayward, Junior, Berks Catholic

Allyssa Bortz, Sophomore, Brandywine Heights

Morgan Koehler, Sophomore, Fleetwood

Carly Angstadt, Senior, Governor Mifflin

Serenity Snyder, Junior, Governor Mifflin

Sophia Schmehl, Senior, Governor Mifflin

Kylah Reading, Junior, Hamburg

Brianna Bauscher, Sophomore, Kutztown

Taylor Lawrence, Junior, Tulpehocken

Kyla Lytle, Sophomore, Wyomissing

Player of the Year: Kylah Reading, Hamburg

Coach of the Year: Kevin Conrad, Kutztown

Volleyball All-Conference Team

Braydon Ambruster, Junior, Brandywine Heights

Chase Nugent, Junior, Exeter Township

Gaige Gabriel, Junior, Exeter Township

Aiden Young, Senior, Governor Mifflin

Tyler Knoop, Senior, Governor Mifflin

Nic Skaf, Senior, Wilson

Aiden Hunter, Senior, Wilson

Player of the Year: Chase Nugent, Exeter Township

Coach of the Year: Matt Hadley, Exeter Township