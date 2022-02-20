The BCIAA has announced the boys and girls basketball major award winners along with the All-Conference and All-Division teams. Reading junior Ruben Rodriguez and Berks Catholic senior Caroline Reedy were named boys and girls Player of the Year, respectively.
Schuylkill Valley coach Jason Bagenstose was named the BCIAA Girls Coach of the Year and Muhlenberg's Matt Flowers was recognized as the BCIAA Boys Coach of the Year.
Boys All-Conference - Jr. Ruben Rodriguez, Reading; Sr. Daniel Alcantara, Reading; Sr. Edwin Suarez, Muhlenberg; 4 Sr. Colin Payne, Exeter; Sr. Hector Tiburcio, Antietam; Jr. Jake Karnish, Fleetwood; Jr. Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic.
Girls All-Conference - Sr. Caroline Reedy, Berks Catholic; Jr. Alexis Hess, Fleetwood; Jr. Shakyla Mayo, Governor Mifflin; Sr. Natali Foster, Twin Valley; Sr. Kya Washington, Reading; Sr. Madison Ziska, Schuylkill Valley; Jr. Isis Dojan, Wilson.
