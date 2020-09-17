As football gets set to begin in Berks County, BCIAA officials released spectator limit rules on Thursday. These details come as various schools have set their own rules for various venues and sports on their respective campuses.
For football, no visiting bands, cheerleaders, or spectators are allowed. No spectators allowed at volleyball matches. A maximum of 170 people can be in attendance for soccer and field hockey events.
No tickets will be sold at the gate. All ticketing will be done through vouchers.
In addition to these regulations, league officials also outlined measures that they will adopt if there are increases in the gathering size limits set forth by either Governor Tom Wolf or the PIAA.