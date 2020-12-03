BCIAA officials decided in a meeting on Thursday to require all student-athletes in competition and on the bench to wear a face mask, starting with the 2020-21 winter sports season. The exception is for swimmers, while they are in the pool.
This decision is in accordance with the latest face mask guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which notes masks should be worn at all times when around someone not in your household. This measure was enacted to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
BCIAA Executive Director Kerry Ciatto confirmed this decision with 69 News on Thursday.
Winter sports teams across Berks County have been wearing masks during their preseason practices in preparation for this new guidance.