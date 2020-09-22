As the fall sports season gets into full swing, BCIAA officials released new spectator guidance on Tuesday. The new, revised policy comes after a letter from PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi and the recent ruling by a federal judge against Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's gathering limitations.
The BCIAA posted the most updated information on their website on Tuesday afternoon.
The latest policy allows each BCIAA school to construct their own spectator attendance guidelines. School districts are to adhere to CDC guidelines while making their plans and hosting events.