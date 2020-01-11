READING, Pa. - The BCIAA individual wrestling championships concluded on Saturday night at the Geigle Complex. The finals wrapped up the two-day event.
Hamburg won the team title.
Below is a list of the individual champions:
106---Brett Marchiano (Daniel Boone)
113--Gavin Richard (Daniel Boone)
120---Chase Stehman (Daniel Boone)
126---Nick Geary (Brandywine Heights)
132--Noah Frack (brandywine Heights)
138--Dalton Gambor (Hamburg)
145--Bailey Gambor (Hamburg)
152--Nick Nettleton (Exeter)
160--John Miller (Exeter)
170--Brant Mason (Hamburg)
182--Bruce Vaughan (Wilson WL)
195--Josh Harkless (Wilson WL)
220--Allen Cisneros (Exeter)
285--Robert Unruh (Exeter)