READING, Pa. - The BCIAA individual wrestling championships concluded on Saturday night at the Geigle Complex. The finals wrapped up the two-day event.

Hamburg won the team title. 

Below is a list of the individual champions:

106---Brett Marchiano (Daniel Boone)

113--Gavin Richard (Daniel Boone)

120---Chase Stehman (Daniel Boone)

126---Nick Geary (Brandywine Heights​)

132--Noah Frack (brandywine Heights)

138--Dalton Gambor (Hamburg)

145--Bailey Gambor (Hamburg)

152--Nick Nettleton (Exeter)

160--John Miller (Exeter)

170--Brant Mason (Hamburg)

182--Bruce Vaughan (Wilson WL)

195--Josh Harkless (Wilson WL)

220--Allen Cisneros (Exeter)

285--Robert Unruh (Exeter)