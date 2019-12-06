ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Hershey Bears edged the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 on Friday night at the PPL Center to start a home-and-home series this weekend between the two rivals. The squads will face off on Saturday evening at the Giant Center.
Andy Welinski netted the lone goal for Lehigh Valley in the loss. Alex Lyon recorded 35 saves for the Phantoms, but suffered the defeat.
Hershey took a 1-0 lead in the opening period and before the end of the first Welinski tied the game. The visitors took a 2-1 lead in the second period and held on from there for the victory.
The Bears and Phantoms have faced off four times so far in the 2019-20 season and all four contests were decided by one goal.
Video Courtesy of Service Electric TV2 Sports