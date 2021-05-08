HERSHEY, Pa. - The Hershey Bears defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-0 in an AHL game on Saturday evening at the Giant Center. Despite the loss the Phantoms won the season series against their in-state rivals, 6-5.
Hershey goalie Pheonix Copley recorded 34 saves to secure the win for the Bears.
The Bears netted one goal in each period in the win. Lehigh Valley out shot Hershey, 32-26.
The Phantoms are scheduled to return to the PPL Center and host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.