HERSHEY, Pa. - The Hershey Bears scored a 4-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday afternoon at the Giant Center. The Bears scored three goals in 121 seconds in the early moments of the second period to help catapult them to the home win.
Chris Mueller recorded the lone goal for the Phantoms, which game late in the contest to end the shutout.
With the loss the Phantoms dropped to 5-2-2 this season. It's the first loss to the Bears in four match-ups this season.
The Phantoms are set to return to the ice on Monday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.