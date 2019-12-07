HERSHEY, Pa. - The Hershey Bears earned a close 1-0 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday night at the Giant Center. The Bears scored the lone goal on a power play in the second period.
The Phantoms fell to 10-10-5 this season after Saturday's setback.
Once again the Phantoms greatly out shot their opponent, but lost. Lehigh Valley totaled 32 shots to Hershey's 20. J-F Berube made 19 saves for the Phantoms in goal.
The 1-0 contest is the fifth straight game between the two rivals to be decided by just one score. For the Phantoms these close games goes beyond this match-up as the team leads the AHL with 18 games to be decided by one goal this season. LV has played 25 games so far in the 2019-20 campaign.
The Phantoms return to the ice on Friday at the Hartford Wolf Pack.