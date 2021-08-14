The Bears have reached agreement with former Eagles and Bills veteran Jason Peters, 39, and will let him have a chance to win the left tackle spot.
“I think he’s coming in here to be the left tackle,” Nagy said. “It’s open, man. It’s competition.”
Rookie Teven Jenkins had been expected to start there but has had back issues. The team hasn’t said he’s going on injured reserve.
“It’s more about familiarity with a guy that’s played in this league for a long time,” Nagy said. “He’s been very good.”
Peters played for current Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo in Philadelphia.