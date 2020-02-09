ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Phantoms six game home winning streak came to an end Sunday in their 5-2 loss to the rival Hershey Bears.
The Bears jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead just over three minutes into the game. Lehigh Valley got their first goal early in the second period, Steven Swavely netting his first career AHL goal.
The Phantoms would score one more time in the second period to tie the game at 2, Issac Ratcliffe with his fifth goal of the season. Hershey would go on to score three goals in the third period.
Next for the Phantoms, a break during the week before hosting Bridgeport on Friday night.
