READING, Pa. - The Brampton Beast defeated the Reading Royals 5-1 on Saturday night at the Santander Arena, which snapped Reading's eight-game win streak. The Royals fell behind 3-0 in the game's opening period and couldn't stage a comeback.
Corey Mackin found the back of the net for the hosts in the second period, his 19th goal of the season.
Tom McCollum made his Reading debut in goal for the Royals. He allowed four goals on 26 shots and suffered the loss.
The Royals hit the road on Sunday to face Adirondack. The game is set to begin at 3 p.m.