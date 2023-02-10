ALLENTOWN - CiCi Hernandez scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter as Bethlehem Catholic pulled away for a 52-41 victory over Parkland on Friday in an EPC quarterfinal contest.
Hernandez shared team-high scoring honors for the fifth-seeded Golden Hawks with Ella Bincarosky who will advance to play top-seeded Easton. The Rovers were a 66-16 winner over Stroudsburg.
Talia Zurinskas led all scorers with 17 points for the fourth-seeded Trojans. The other semifinal at PPL Center on Monday will feature 3-Central Catholic against 7-Emmaus. The Green Hornets stunned second-seeded Pocono Mountain West 59-54 in overtime. ACC beat Nazareth 48-39.