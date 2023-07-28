ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Girls action in the A-Town Throwdown taking over the courts in the early portion of the afternoon. Bethlehem Catholic rolling to a win, while Liberty comes up just short.
The Golden Hawks didn't face much resistance in their afternoon win over Pocono Mountain West, 48-17.
Right from the opening tip the Golden Hawks would control this one. Ella Bincarosky with a solid night in the win, finishing with 10 points, Aliyah Brame would add nine more.
Elsewhere, the Hurricanes would come up just short in their loss to Bishop McDevitt, 29-22.
Both teams bringing the defense to this matchup making it hard for either team to pull away. McDevitt would keep the Hurricanes within arms reach throughout the first half, 12-8 as halftime neared.
In the second half, it would be much of the same for McDevitt to pick up the win.