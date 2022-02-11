HERSHEY, Pa. - PIAA wrestling championships picking right back up on Friday afternoon, 3A quarterfinals action taking place. Both of the EPC schools making their way to the semis.
Bethlehem Catholic continuing to roll with another impressive performance, a 50-8 win over Connellsville.
Tyler Kasak making a first round pins a common theme, getting it done by the 1:37 mark on Friday. At 152, Andrew Harmon going one extra period, getting the fall in the second.
Becahi will take on Greater Latrobe in the semifinals.
The other EPC power, Nazareth matching Thursday's display with a 45-15 win over Williamsport.
The Blue Eagles getting a fall at 120 to start things off, Charlie Bunting getting it done in the first period. Later, at 189, Sonny Sasso continuing his dominance on the mat with a pin in less than a minute.
Waynesburg awaits them in the semifinals.