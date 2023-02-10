HERSHEY, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic and Nazareth will square off for the PIAA Class 3A team crown for the second straight year after both were semifinal winners on Friday night at the Giant Center.
The Golden Hawks continued their onslaught against the field with a 53-3 victory over Central Mountain. Kollin Rath picked up his second win of the day over a defending state champion when he beat Dalton Perry 1-0 at 139.
The Blue Eagles defeated Canon-McMillan 38-20 as Cade Campbell (152) and Brayden Zuercher (160) recorded falls in the final two bouts.
Bethlehem Catholic defeated Nazareth 33-25 less than a week ago in the District 11 Class 3A final.
BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC 53, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 3
172: Luke Thomas (BC) tf. Jacob Weaver 20-5
189: Rocco Serafini (CM) d. Landon Muth 1-0
215: Augustus Warke (BC) md. Giovanni Tarentella 14-5
285: Elijah Thompson (BC) d. Brayden Blackwell 5-1
107: Keanu Dillard (BC) p. Collin Bauman 0:39
114: Nathan Desmond (BC) won by forfeit
121: Ryder Campbell (BC) p. Jaggar Pardoe 2:57
127: Marco Frinzi (BC) tf. Carnell Noone, 18-2
133: Cael McIntyre (BC) d. Luke Simcox 5-2
139: Kollin Rath (BC) d. Dalton Perry, 1-0
145: Charlie Scanlan (BC) d. Griffin Walizer 4-3
152: Jake Dailey (BC) d. Braylen Corter 11-6
160: Andrew Harmon (BC) p. Bryce Brungard 1:45
NAZARETH 38, CANON-MCMILLAN 20
172: Dominic Wheatley (N) d. Matt Furman 4-2 s.v.
189: Sonny Sasso (N) d. Gabriel Stafford 12-6
215: Geno Calgaro (CM) d. Marco Malerba 13-7
285: Sean Kinney (N) p. Mason Williams 0:28
107: Tanner Mizenko (CM) p. Remy Trach 0:53
114: Collier Hartman (CM) d. Dominic Rizzotto 7-6
121: Tahir Parkins (N) d. Brandon Dami 12-6
127: Andrew Binni (CM) d. Charlie Bunting 9-7 s.v.
133: Jack Campbell (N) p. Ryder Joseph 3:19
139: Jake Doone (N) tf. Luke Shaffer 18-3
145: Josiah Gardner (CM) p. Alex Dimartino 3:19
152: Cade Campbell (N) p. Racer Litster 0:59
160: Brayden Zuercher (N) p. Blake Ward 1:24
* Canon-McMillan lost a team point at 127 for unsportmanlike conduct on a coach.