The PIAA wrestling tournament has reached the team stage after crowing individual champions in Hershey. Several local teams making their way out of the regional round to get to this point.
Bethlehem Catholic traveling to Central Dauphin for their shot to advance to the semifinals this weekend. The Golden Hawks running into a tough opponent in the Rams who would end their season, 29-26.
The Golden Hawks held a 23-14 lead after the 160 lb. bout before the Rams captured nine straight points to tie. This one came down to the heavyweight tilt, Nico Spezza holding his own until Central Dauphin's Ben Stewart brought him down for the fall and the match win.
Elsewhere in the team tournament, Spring-Ford playing the part of host against Delaware Valley. The Rams taking care of business on their home mat with a 37-17 win.
Eight bouts into this one and it was all tied up at 15 apiece, the Rams Jason Lepore would get a win by fall in OT at 138 lbs. to put his team up 21-15. Later in the match after splitting wins, Jack McGill earns the fall at 160 lbs. to seal the win.
Spring-Ford will meet Central Dauphin in one of the 3A semi-final matchups on Saturday.
At the 2A level, Notre Dame Green Pond hitting the road to take on Southern Columbia. The Crusaders held an early lead before the Tigers ran away with this one 56-14.
Notre Dame would get their brief lead during the 106 lb. bout, Aydan Smith gets the pin just over three minutes in for the 9-6 match lead. Southern Columbia would then win five straight for a commanding lead.
The Crusaders only earned one more win the rest of the match after that early lead, as their season was cut short.