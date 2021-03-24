NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey, east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slow down and allow plenty of distance ahead of you. Allow extra commute time in the morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&