BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic defeated Blue Mountain 24-6 on Saturday afternoon at BASD Stadium in the 2019 postseason opener. The Golden Hawks advance to the next round of the District 11 playoffs with the victory.
Tavion Banks rushed for 134 yards and one touchdown, a 99-yard scamper, to help lead the offensive unit in the victory. Banks also made history on Saturday as the running back has the new all-time touchdown records for the program.
The Golden Hawks move on to face Pottsville in the semifinals next Saturday.