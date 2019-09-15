Sports

Becahi, Central Catholic pick up EPC football wins

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 11:20 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:20 PM EDT

Becahi, Central Catholic pick up EPC football wins

Both Bethlehem Catholic and Central Catholic picked up wins on Saturday night, just in different fashions. The Golden Hawks soared to a 44-7 win over Parkland while the Vikings won 16-15 over Whitehall.

Becahi improved to 3-1 this season after the triumph. The victory for Central Catholic improved them to 2-2.

Bethlehem Catholic jumped out to a 24-0 over Parkland in the second quarter and then rolled from there. Central Catholic took the one-point lead with eight minutes left in the game and then made a defensive stop in the final minutes to secure the win.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Becahi, Central Catholic pick up EPC football wins

Becahi, Central Catholic pick up EPC football wins

Northwestern, Northern Lehigh win in Saturday contests

Northwestern, Northern Lehigh win in Saturday contests

No. 13 Penn State uses late stand to hold off Pitt 17-10
69 News

No. 13 Penn State uses late stand to hold off Pitt 17-10

Late touchdown pushes McDaniel past Moravian

Late touchdown pushes McDaniel past Moravian

Temple's goal-line stands clutch in win over No. 21 Maryland
69 News

Temple's goal-line stands clutch in win over No. 21 Maryland

Benintendi's sac fly lifts Red Sox past Phillies 2-1

Benintendi's sac fly lifts Red Sox past Phillies 2-1

Marchi's 6 TD passes propel Sacred Heart past Lafayette

Marchi's 6 TD passes propel Sacred Heart past Lafayette

Small College Football Round-Up: KU, Muhlenberg earn wins
69 News

Small College Football Round-Up: KU, Muhlenberg earn wins

NFL star pays tribute to his 'best friend'
Jonathan Daniel Getty Images

NFL star pays tribute to his 'best friend'

NBA star with Bahamian ties raising money for hurricane relief
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

NBA star with Bahamian ties raising money for hurricane relief