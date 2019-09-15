Becahi, Central Catholic pick up EPC football wins

Both Bethlehem Catholic and Central Catholic picked up wins on Saturday night, just in different fashions. The Golden Hawks soared to a 44-7 win over Parkland while the Vikings won 16-15 over Whitehall.

Becahi improved to 3-1 this season after the triumph. The victory for Central Catholic improved them to 2-2.

Bethlehem Catholic jumped out to a 24-0 over Parkland in the second quarter and then rolled from there. Central Catholic took the one-point lead with eight minutes left in the game and then made a defensive stop in the final minutes to secure the win.