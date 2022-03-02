Bethlehem Catholic and Allentown Central Catholic marching their way toward District titles in the 5A and 4A tournaments.
The Lady Golden Hawks rolling past Blue Mountain en route to another District title game, 45-26. They held a double-digit lead at halftime, giving up just 13 points, and rolling from there.
Cydney Stanton finished with 13 points with the Golden Hawks in the win. Becahi will take on Bangor for the District XI-5A title game on Saturday.
In the District XI-4A semifinal, the Vikettes continuing their legendary head coaches career with a 36-21 win over Lehighton.
Two Vikettes leading the way in the win, Hannah Hoeing and Abbey Kofroth each with eight points. Central Catholic will take on Jim Thorpe for the District XI-4A title on Saturday.